Deer District Farmers Market; Sundays in summer, fall 2026
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Deer District will host a new farmer’s market this summer and early fall.
New farmers market
What we know:
The new Deer District Farmer’s Market opens every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning June 7, and will be open every Sunday through Oct. 25.
The market will feature more than 100 vendors. Those vendors will offer farm fresh meats, eggs, fruits, cheeses, honey, and vegetables, a news release says.
In addition to products from local farmers and organic producers, the market will feature free live entertainment, bakery items, arts, and crafts as well as food demonstrations and community resources.
SNAP/EBT, MKE Market Match, WIC, Senior Nutritional Vouchers, credit/debit, and cash will be accepted forms of payment. The market will close select dates due to previously scheduled events.
For more information, visit shopdeerdistrict.com.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Deer District.