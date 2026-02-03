Deer District Farmers Market; Sundays in summer, fall 2026

article

The Brief The Deer District will host a new farmer’s market every Sunday, running from June 7 through Oct. 25. More than 100 vendors will offer fresh local produce, meats, and honey, alongside live entertainment, bakery items, and arts and crafts. The market will accept a wide range of payments, including SNAP/EBT, WIC, senior vouchers, cash, and credit cards.



Milwaukee's Deer District will host a new farmer’s market this summer and early fall.

New farmers market

What we know:

The new Deer District Farmer’s Market opens every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning June 7, and will be open every Sunday through Oct. 25.

The market will feature more than 100 vendors. Those vendors will offer farm fresh meats, eggs, fruits, cheeses, honey, and vegetables, a news release says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In addition to products from local farmers and organic producers, the market will feature free live entertainment, bakery items, arts, and crafts as well as food demonstrations and community resources.

SNAP/EBT, MKE Market Match, WIC, Senior Nutritional Vouchers, credit/debit, and cash will be accepted forms of payment. The market will close select dates due to previously scheduled events.

For more information, visit shopdeerdistrict.com.