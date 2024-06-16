MMA fighter claims self-defense in deadly north Phoenix shooting at Twin Peaks

A parking-related issue in the parking lot of a north Phoenix Twin Peaks ended in the death of a 32-year-old man and an MMA fighter claiming self-defense, police said.

At around 9:20 p.m. near 31st Avenue and Beardsley Road on Saturday, June 15, officers responded after getting word a person was shot and the shooter was still in the area.

An investigation revealed Alejandro Samplina, 32, was allegedly shot and killed by Shannon Ritch, 53, over an issue over parking. Ritch told officers that Samplina had a knife and chased him around his car.

"Ritch was able to retrieve his handgun from the open door of his vehicle. Samplina proceeded to walk towards Ritch with the knife in a threatening manner. In response, Ritch fired one round, striking Samplina," Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson said.

Samplina was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Ritch stayed in the area and provided "a self-defense claim consistent with witnesses and surveillance video." The police let him go.

Phoenix Police say charges will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

ESPN says Ritch goes by the nickname "The Cannon" and his last fight was in 2019. A Google search shows he was born in Arizona.

It's unclear what exactly the fight over parking was about.

Map of where the shooting happened: