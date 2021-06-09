DC hospitals to require vaccinations for all employees

All employees at hospitals in the nation’s capital will soon need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the District of Columbia Hospital Association announced on Wednesday.

The association say that – currently – 70% of hospital workers are fully vaccinated.

Each hospital will be responsible for setting its own deadline, the organization says.

They say exemptions will be made for medical or religious reasons in compliance with District and federal laws.

"The District of Columbia is blessed with a hospital workforce of over 30,000 individuals that provided and continue to provide compassionate and quality care throughout the pandemic," said Jacqueline D. Bowens, President and CEO of the District of Columbia Hospital Association. "This consensus is a reiteration of our hospitals’ commitment to safety by keeping our staff, patients and visitors protected against COVID-19."

Just over 52% of D.C. residents are partially or fully vaccinated, while just over 42% are fully vaccinated.