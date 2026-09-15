Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 48th and Meinecke

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The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 21-year-old Davonte Dalton. Davonte was last seen in Milwaukee at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department, District 3 at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 21-year-old Davonte Dalton.

Missing man

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, Davonte was last seen in the area of 48th and Meinecke around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14

Davonte is described as a male, black, 6'01" tall, 180 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a black hoodie, and grey pants.

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What we know:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department, District 3 at 414-935-7232.