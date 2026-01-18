Dangerous cold grips southeast Wisconsin; residents brace for brutal temps

The Brief Two weather advisories are in effect as wind chills are expected to drop to 20 to 30 below zero across much of Wisconsin. Shoppers at Bayshore in Glendale were seen rushing indoors to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold. Residents voiced frustration with sudden temperature swings and dangerous winter conditions.



With two weather advisories in effect overnight, residents across the Milwaukee area are bracing for dangerous cold and rapidly changing conditions.

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory from 3 a.m. to noon on Monday for the entire FOX6 viewing area and beyond. Most of the state, including the Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison metro areas are under the advisory. During this time, wind chills are expected to plunge to 20 to 30 below zero, cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in just a few minutes.

The National Weather Service also issued a winter weather advisory for all of southeastern Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday.

Some blowing and drifting snow may linger into Monday, even after snowfall ends.

Temperatures hovered around 13 degrees Wednesday night, but wind chills made it feel closer to 3 degrees. At Bayshore shopping center in Glendale — typically busy with evening shoppers — people were seen rushing in and out of stores, trying to limit their time outside.

What they're saying:

Several people declined to stop and talk, saying they were focused on getting back to warm homes as quickly as possible. Others did pause briefly to share their frustration with the past two days of shifting weather.

"It's been disrespectfully cold, like I don't like it," said Jasmine Ousley. "Honestly, it's too much for me. I try to stay warm in the inside."

"Make up your mind, January," said Rodney Cunningham. "We just had, what, 50 degrees? And now we're back about to be at 3."

"It was just warm and now it's freezing," said Karen Lawrence.

"Ridiculous," said Kyontah Veasy.

What you can do:

Forecasters are urging people to limit time outdoors, dress in layers and monitor weather alerts as the cold stretch continues.