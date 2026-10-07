Dancing with the Stars: Live! coming to Fiserv Forum on Jan. 31

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The Brief Dancing with the Stars: Live! is bringing its brand-new tour to Fiserv Forum on Jan. 31. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. Fans who want first access to the best seats and VIP can sign up for the presale now.



Dancing with the Stars: Live! is hitting the road next year, stopping at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 31 with an all-new tour.

Ticket information

What you can do:

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. at www.FiservForum.com.

Mirrorball presale: Fans who want first access to the best seats and VIP can sign up for the presale now on the DWTSTour.com website (It’s FREE). Mirrorball Presale starts on Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. Head to www.DWTSTour.com to sign up now.



VIP ticket & upgrade packages: VIP ticket and upgrade packages will be available for this tour and may include premium tickets, Meet & Greet Photo Opportunities, interactive experiences with members of the DWTS touring cast, exclusive merchandise and more.

For more information on VIP packages and upgrades, go to www.dwtstour.com. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit www.dwtstour.com.

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All-star cast

The Details:

Dancing with the Stars: Live! brings the television hit straight to the stage with an all-star cast of professional dancers: Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater (returning as co-host), Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart and Adele Zaikman. Plus, for the first time, the incredible DWTS troupe will be joining the cast on the road: Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard and Carter Williams.