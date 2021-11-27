Dallas 15-year-old arrested after police say he confessed to killing his mother

A 15-year-old is facing a capital murder charge after police said he confessed to shooting and killing his mother.

Dallas police said their investigation started with an abandoned child call just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

A 2-year-old was dropped off at her great-grandparent’s home by someone.

The child was supposed to be with her grandmother, so officers went to check her house.

That's where they found 47-year-old Aime Salinas-Alvarado dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators found that her 15-year-old son had shot and killed her, before taking the 2-year-old to her great-grandparent’s house.

The teen was arrested by Dallas PD officers without incident, and police said he gave a full confession to a detective.

He was taken to a detention facility, where he will be charged with capital murder.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal crash in Lake Worth