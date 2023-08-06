Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin; the importance of dairy farming

It's day four of the Wisconsin State Fair, and there’s a lot you can learn about the importance of dairy in the state.

The 4-H Dairy Project allows students to learn about all aspects of the dairy industry, and Wisconsin State Fair is a great opportunity for those students to showcase their knowledge.

Learning about how to milk a cow and the importance of dairy to the state, and visiting some calves at the nearby cattle barn are just a few things to do this year with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Isley Gooden has the scoop.



