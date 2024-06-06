D-Day 2024: Wisconsin Veterans Museum marks 80 years

Wisconsin Veterans Museum D-Day display
More than 160,000 Allied troops stormed the Normandy coast in France 80 years ago on Thursday, June 6. The Wisconsin Veterans Museums' Christopher Kolakowski joins FOX6 WakeUp News.
MILWAUKEE - More than 160,000 Allied troops stormed the Normandy coast in France 80 years ago on Thursday, June 6.
Christopher Kolakowski with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum joined FOX6 WakeUp News to discuss the museum's new D-Day display, which remembers the Wisconsinites involved.