Cyclosporiasis in Wisconsin; Milwaukee restaurant reuses COVID protocols

The Brief Cyclospora concerns are raising fresh questions about food safety. The CDC has confirmed 7,000 cases to date this year." One Milwaukee restaurant is re-using its COVID protocols to keep customers safe.



Health concerns surrounding Cyclospora are leaving many people with questions about food safety. The CDC has confirmed 7,000 cases so far this year—and we still don't fully understand what's behind the outbreak.

In response, some local restaurants are taking extra steps to ensure diners feel confident in what's served.

One Milwaukee restaurant is bringing back its COVID-era safety protocols to protect diners. FOX6 News spoke with the co-owner of Carnevor Steakhouse and the restaurant's head chef. They say right now, their focus is making sure their food is not only plate-ready in taste, but also safe.

What they're saying:

"During the pandemic, we were one of the few groups that got together with the health department. The Medical College of Wisconsin helped establish a 52-page criteria to keep people safe, so keeping things clean and safe is what we do," said Omar Shaikh, Carnevor, 3rd Street Market Hall co-owner.

"I like to just submerge it in water. Make sure to agitate it real well, put it in a salad spinner, spin it dry. And then what I like to do is, with the container I have it in, once you dump the water out, check the bottom, you can see maybe a little grit, sand or dirt and then wash it again. Just repeat the process a few times," said Mario Giuliani, Carnevor Steakhouse Executive Chef.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been more than 60 cases of Cyclosporiasis reported across Wisconsin since May 1.

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Advice to consumers

What you can do:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services advises consumers to follow food and vegetable handling recommendations:

Wash your hands, utensils, and food preparation surfaces before and after handling and preparing raw produce.

Rinse all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking. Use a clean produce brush to scrub firmer produce.

Fruit and vegetables that are labeled "prewashed" does not need to be washed again.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on produce before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible or within two hours.

Cook produce when appropriate.

Learn more about Cyclospora on the cyclosporiasis webpage.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by FOX6 News interviews along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.







