Cudahy PD: 33-year-old woman reported missing now safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police say a 33-year-old woman that had been reported missing is now safe. 

Officials thank the public for its assistance in this case.

