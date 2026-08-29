Cudahy gun range shooting Friday: 1 dead, police investigating

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The Brief One person is dead after a shooting at a Cudahy gun range on Friday, Aug. 28. A witness said a man accidentally shot himself. The Cudahy Police Department is investigating the shooting.



One person is dead after a shooting at a Cudahy gun range on Friday, Aug. 28.

What we know:

Cudahy police are currently investigating a shooting that happened at Eagle Sports Range.

A witness told FOX6 News at the scene a man accidentally shot himself.

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According to a statement released by Eagle Sports Range, staff immediately helped the wounded victim before he was taken to a local hospital by emergency crews.

The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were called to the hospital.

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Cudahy police has not released any other details.