The Brief More and more community members across southeastern Wisconsin are pushing back against Flock cameras. Eagle Sports Range in Cudahy removed its Flock cameras due to privacy concerns from customers. More than 220 law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin use Flock Safety camera technology.



More and more community members across southeastern Wisconsin are pushing back against Flock cameras.

The cameras are posted on poles, stationed on streets and corners, and up until just a few days ago, you could find three of them at Eagle Sports Range in Cudahy.

"We went up on a ladder, and we took it down," said Saad Jaber, general manager of Eagle Sports Range.

The devices take pictures and capture license plates. They identify details like make, color and unique features on the vehicle. Police use them to help solve crimes.

Jaber said they used the technology as an extra layer of surveillance.

"If any vehicle was used in any such manner that it could help potentially lead to an investigation," Jaber said. "In the last three years, I've maybe logged in five times."

However, Jaber said concerns from the community about an invasion of privacy led to him calling Flock to take the cameras down.

"We asked to take them down, and they responded that we were under contract, and we had to keep them up."

After more community concerns and a viral video of the cameras on their property, Jaber took them down anyway.

"We said, 'you know, we don't really care about a contract. We care more about the privacy of our customers and everyone else who comes onto the property'," Jaber said.

This is just one example of the Flock pushback in southeastern Wisconsin. Earlier this week, Waukesha police said someone vandalized a camera with a pipe.

This year, two Milwaukee police employees were charged for misusing the technology for personal tracking: Det. Tehrangi Chapman and former MPD Officer Josue Ayala. Ayala was convicted and got a fine and probation.

In May, a company spokesperson told FOX6 News that Flock is partnered with more than 220 law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the system is equipped with features to prevent misuse.

"The organization audit that shows all the searches done by officers within that agency, and it shows the specific time that were searched, the actual characteristics that were searched within the system, and then the officer that searched them," said Paris Lewbel of Flock Safety.

Jaber said he has gotten lots of community support since taking the cameras down. As for what happens for breaking his Flock contract:

"Guess we'll find out," Jaber said.

Jaber said that after taking down the Flock cameras, the business still has other security elements, such as cameras and gates.

FOX6 News reached out to Flock for comment on the growing community concerns, but did not hear back by deadline.