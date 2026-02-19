Cryptocurrency kiosk scams, Wisconsin bill targets issue
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill that aims to rein in cryptocurrency scams, creating new consumer protections around kiosks that can be found at gas stations and convenience stores.
What they're saying:
Criminals are known to trick victims into depositing money into the kiosks under the guise of protecting their money or paying a fine. Once the money is sent, it's almost impossible to get back.
The amended bill that passed Thursday sets a daily transaction limit of $1,000 per person. AARP Wisconsin said the bill protects against large-scale losses.
"We know these are essentially major scam machines, and while they look like a regular bank ATM, they are not," said AARP's Erin Fabrizius. "People are being directed there under duress."
What's next:
The bill now heads to the Wisconsin Senate.
The Source: FOX6 News reviewed the bill and referenced information from AARP Wisconsin.