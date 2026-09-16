Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman missing, last seen near Holton and Auer

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The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 73-year-old Carolyn Thompson. Carolyn was last seen in Milwaukee at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Anyone with any information is asked to please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 73-year-old Carolyn Thompson. A Silver Alert was later issued.

Missing woman

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Carolyn was last seen around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 in the area of Holton and Auer.

Carolyn is described as a female, black, 5'06" tall, 130 pounds with medium length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a large brimmed white hat, white jacket and black pants.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to please call the Milwaukee Police Department's Fifth District at 414-935-7252.