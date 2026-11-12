Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 67th and Lancaster

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published November 12, 2026 11:52 AM CST
Published November 12, 2026 11:52 AM CST
article

Alaijah Jones

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman. 
    • She was last seen on Nov. 11 in the area of 67th and Lancaster. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 26-year-old Alaijah Jones. 

Missing woman

The Details:

Alaijah was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the area of 67th and Lancaster. 

Alaijah is described as 4'9" tall, 140 pounds, with dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing brown overalls, a black Von Dutch hooded sweatshirt with diamonds, and a brown Coach purse.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272. 

The Source:  

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews