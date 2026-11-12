Critically missing Milwaukee woman; last seen near 67th and Lancaster

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The Brief Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman. She was last seen on Nov. 11 in the area of 67th and Lancaster. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 26-year-old Alaijah Jones.

Missing woman

The Details:

Alaijah was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the area of 67th and Lancaster.

Alaijah is described as 4'9" tall, 140 pounds, with dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing brown overalls, a black Von Dutch hooded sweatshirt with diamonds, and a brown Coach purse.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.