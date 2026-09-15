Critically missing Milwaukee teen; last seen near 22nd and Mineral
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 13-year-old James Davis, a critically missing teen who was last seen at 22nd and Mineral at around 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.
Missing person description
What we know:
Police described James as a male, black, 5'6" tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Davis was last seen with no shirt and wearing light blue jeans and white and black flip-flops.
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What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Second District at 414-935-7222.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.