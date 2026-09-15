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Critically missing Milwaukee teen; last seen near 22nd and Mineral

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published September 15, 2026 5:53 AM CDT
Published September 15, 2026 5:53 AM CDT
article

James Davis

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police requested help to find critically missing James Davis. 
    • The 13-year-old was last seen near 22nd and Mineral. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7222.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 13-year-old James Davis, a critically missing teen who was last seen at 22nd and Mineral at around 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.

Missing person description

What we know:

Police described James as a male, black, 5'6" tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.  

Davis was last seen with no shirt and wearing light blue jeans and white and black flip-flops.  

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What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Second District at 414-935-7222.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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