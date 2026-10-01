Critically missing Milwaukee man, last seen near 91st and Custer

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, 21-year-old Jalonie Love. He was last seen late Thursday morning near 91st and Custer. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7242.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing man, 21-year-old Jalonie Love.

Missing person description

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jalonie Love is a 21-year-old man, Black, about 6' 5" tall and weighing about 300 lbs.

Love was last seen in the area of 91st and Custer at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

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He was last seen wearing a red shirt, a black jacket with a hood, and blue jeans. He was carrying a black backpack.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.