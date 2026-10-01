Critically missing Milwaukee man, last seen near 91st and Custer
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing man, 21-year-old Jalonie Love.
Missing person description
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jalonie Love is a 21-year-old man, Black, about 6' 5" tall and weighing about 300 lbs.
Love was last seen in the area of 91st and Custer at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.
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He was last seen wearing a red shirt, a black jacket with a hood, and blue jeans. He was carrying a black backpack.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.