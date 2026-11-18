article

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old Milwaukee man. David Walker was last seen on Nov. 17 in the area of 87th and Mill. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 75-year-old David Walker.

Missing man

The Details:

Walker was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the area of 87th and Mill.

Walker is described as a male, black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, grey sweatpants and gray sneakers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Walker, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.









