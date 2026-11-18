Silver Alert: Milwaukee man missing; last seen near 87th and Mill
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 75-year-old David Walker.
Missing man
The Details:
Walker was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the area of 87th and Mill.
Walker is described as a male, black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, grey sweatpants and gray sneakers.
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Police tips
What you can do:
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Walker, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.