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Critically missing Milwaukee man, last seen near Farwell and North

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published October 12, 2026 9:46 PM CDT
Published October 12, 2026 9:46 PM CDT
article

William Sconce Jr.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, 53-year-old William Sconce Jr.
    • He was last seen near Farwell and North on Monday evening.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 1 at 414-935-7212.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 53-year-old William Sconce Jr.

Missing person description

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, William is a 53-year-old male, white, with a height of 5' 10" and a weight of 150 lbs.

William has a brown and grey beard, brown hair, and blue eyes.

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William Sconce Jr.

He was last seen in the area of Farwell and North on Monday evening at 5:12 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, cream-colored vest with a denim jacket underneath, blue jeans, and no shoes.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.

The Source: Milwaukee police sent FOX6 the information and pictures.

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