Critically missing Milwaukee man, last seen near Farwell and North

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, 53-year-old William Sconce Jr. He was last seen near Farwell and North on Monday evening. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 1 at 414-935-7212.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 53-year-old William Sconce Jr.

Missing person description

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, William is a 53-year-old male, white, with a height of 5' 10" and a weight of 150 lbs.

William has a brown and grey beard, brown hair, and blue eyes.

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William Sconce Jr.

He was last seen in the area of Farwell and North on Monday evening at 5:12 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, cream-colored vest with a denim jacket underneath, blue jeans, and no shoes.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.