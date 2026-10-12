Critically missing Milwaukee man, last seen near Farwell and North
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 53-year-old William Sconce Jr.
Missing person description
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, William is a 53-year-old male, white, with a height of 5' 10" and a weight of 150 lbs.
William has a brown and grey beard, brown hair, and blue eyes.
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William Sconce Jr.
He was last seen in the area of Farwell and North on Monday evening at 5:12 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, cream-colored vest with a denim jacket underneath, blue jeans, and no shoes.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.
The Source: Milwaukee police sent FOX6 the information and pictures.