Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 8th and Nash
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing man, 59-year-old Jimmie Brooks.
Missing man
The Details:
Jimmie was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 in the area of 8th and Nash.
Jimmie is described as a male, black, approximately 6'1" inches tall, 263 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes.
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Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.