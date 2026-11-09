Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 8th and Nash

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, 59-year-old Jimmie Brooks. He was last seen on Nov. 8 in the area of 8th and Nash. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing man, 59-year-old Jimmie Brooks.

Missing man

The Details:

Jimmie was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 in the area of 8th and Nash.

Jimmie is described as a male, black, approximately 6'1" inches tall, 263 pounds, with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.