Critically missing 12-year-old boy found safe: Milwaukee police

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UPDATE: Milwaukee police say critically missing 12-year-old Kadyen Chambliss has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 12-year-old Kadyen Chambliss. Kadyen was last seen in Milwaukee at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7251.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 12-year-old Kadyen Chambliss.

Missing boy

The Details:

According to Milwaukee police, Kayden was last seen in the area of 3rd and Keefe around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.

Kadyen is described as a male, black, 4'9" tall, with a thin build and tight braids. He was last seen wearing an all-red "True Religion" brand jogging set and blue and green Nike-brand tennis shoes.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7251.