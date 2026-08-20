Critically missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 84th and Northridge

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The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing 14-year-old girl. Khloe Johnson was last seen in the area of 84th and Northridge. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 14-year-old girl, Khloe Johnson.

Missing teen

What we know:

Khloe was last seen at approximately around 12 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 in the area of 84th and Northridge.

Khloe is described as a female, black, approximately 5'2" tall, 115 pounds, with a slim build, black hair dyed blonde and burnt orange, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black and white plaid pajama pants.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.