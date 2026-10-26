Critically missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near Teutonia and Cornell

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The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Kylin Eagles. He was last seen near Teutonia and Cornell on Sunday, Oct. 25. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Kylin Eagles, who was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Missing boy

The Details:

Milwaukee police said Kylin was last seen at around 5 p.m. in the area of Teutonia and Cornell.

Kylin is described as a male, black, 4'11" tall, 100 pounds, with black hair worn in a short afro style. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray jogging pants.

He may be in the company of his brother, Keegan Eagles, described as a 12-year-old male, black, 5'0" tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Five at 414-935-7252.