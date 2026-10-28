Critically missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 33rd and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 9-year-old Adonis Green, who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Missing child
The Details:
Milwaukee police said Green was last seen at around 9:25 p.m. in the area of 33rd and Lloyd.
Green is described a as a male, black, 4'04' tall, 76 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt with a snowman, blue jeans with yellow stitching, and black and gray crocs with a spider design.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Green, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Third District at 414-935-7232.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.