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Critically missing 23-year-old woman: Milwaukee police

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published October 18, 2026 5:49 PM CDT
Published October 18, 2026 5:49 PM CDT
article

Keyshawn Harmon

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 23-year-old Keyshawn Harmon, who was last seen Saturday night, Oct. 17.
    • She was last seen near 32nd and Sheridan at around 11 p.m.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 23-year-old Keyshawn Harmon, who was last seen Saturday night, Oct. 17.

Missing woman description

What we know:

Milwaukee police said Keyshawn was last seen near 32nd and Sheridan at around 11 p.m.

She is described as a female, Black, with a height of 5'3" and a weight of 120 lbs. She has brown eyes and dark copper and black hair that is worn in two braids.

Keyshawn was last seen wearing a black shirt with white stripes on the sleeves, black leggings and black furry boots.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: Information is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

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