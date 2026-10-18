Critically missing 23-year-old woman: Milwaukee police
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 23-year-old Keyshawn Harmon, who was last seen Saturday night, Oct. 17.
Missing woman description
What we know:
Milwaukee police said Keyshawn was last seen near 32nd and Sheridan at around 11 p.m.
She is described as a female, Black, with a height of 5'3" and a weight of 120 lbs. She has brown eyes and dark copper and black hair that is worn in two braids.
Keyshawn was last seen wearing a black shirt with white stripes on the sleeves, black leggings and black furry boots.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: Information is from the Milwaukee Police Department.