Critically missing 23-year-old woman: Milwaukee police

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The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 23-year-old Keyshawn Harmon, who was last seen Saturday night, Oct. 17. She was last seen near 32nd and Sheridan at around 11 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 23-year-old Keyshawn Harmon, who was last seen Saturday night, Oct. 17.

Missing woman description

What we know:

Milwaukee police said Keyshawn was last seen near 32nd and Sheridan at around 11 p.m.

She is described as a female, Black, with a height of 5'3" and a weight of 120 lbs. She has brown eyes and dark copper and black hair that is worn in two braids.

Keyshawn was last seen wearing a black shirt with white stripes on the sleeves, black leggings and black furry boots.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.