Critically missing 18-year-old woman: Milwaukee police

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The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 18-year-old Zamara Stewart. Zamara was last seen near 78th and Acacia on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 18-year-old Zamara Stewart.

Missing woman description

The Details:

According to Milwaukee police, Zamara was last seen near 78th and Acacia on Thursday, Oct. 8, at around 4 p.m.

Zamara is described as a female, black, 5-feet-7-inches tall and 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, a green t-shirt and tan pajama pants.

Zamara wears glasses and was last seen carrying a backpack.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.