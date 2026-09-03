Critically missing 17-year-old girl: Milwaukee police

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The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Daniela Pena-Morales. She was last seen near Lisbon and Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 3. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7241.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 17-year-old Daniela Pena-Morales.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, Daniela was last seen going south near Lisbon and Capitol at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Daniela is described as a 17-year-old Hispanic girl, 5'4" tall and 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white graphic, tan cargo shorts and black-and-white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7241.