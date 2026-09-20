Critically missing 15-year-old girl: Milwaukee police
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find critically missing 15-year-old Hannah Carter.
Missing teen description
What we know:
Hannah was last seen near 10th and Washington on Sunday, Sept. 20, at around 3:55 p.m.
She is described as a black teen, 5'7" tall, 135 pounds, with long red hair extensions.
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Hannah was last seen wearing a gray V-neck t-shirt, navy blue and white Mandala-style pants, Ugg shoes and a black purse.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.