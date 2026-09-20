Critically missing 15-year-old girl: Milwaukee police

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The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find critically missing 15-year-old Hannah Carter. Hannah was last seen near 10th and Washington on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 20. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find critically missing 15-year-old Hannah Carter.

Missing teen description

What we know:

Hannah was last seen near 10th and Washington on Sunday, Sept. 20, at around 3:55 p.m.

She is described as a black teen, 5'7" tall, 135 pounds, with long red hair extensions.

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Hannah was last seen wearing a gray V-neck t-shirt, navy blue and white Mandala-style pants, Ugg shoes and a black purse.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.