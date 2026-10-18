Critically missing 11-year-old girl found safe: Milwaukee police

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Kylah Allen has been found safe. The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Kylah Allen. She was last seen near Sherman and Glendale on Saturday, Oct. 17. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Kylah Allen, who was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Missing girl description

What we know:

Milwaukee police said Kylah was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. near Sherman and Glendale.

She is described as a female, Black, with a height of 5'3" and a weight of 190 lbs. She has black, curly hair and brown eyes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Kylah was last seen wearing a gray crewneck sweater, pink leggings and black-and-pink Crocs.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.