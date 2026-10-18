Critically missing 11-year-old girl found safe: Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Kylah Allen has been found safe. The original missing persons notice is available below.
Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Kylah Allen, who was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Missing girl description
What we know:
Milwaukee police said Kylah was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. near Sherman and Glendale.
She is described as a female, Black, with a height of 5'3" and a weight of 190 lbs. She has black, curly hair and brown eyes.
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Kylah was last seen wearing a gray crewneck sweater, pink leggings and black-and-pink Crocs.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: Information is from the Milwaukee Police Department.