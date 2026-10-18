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Critically missing 11-year-old girl found safe: Milwaukee police

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published October 18, 2026 4:40 PM CDT
Published October 18, 2026 4:40 PM CDT
article

Kylah Allen

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Kylah Allen has been found safe. The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Kylah Allen.
    • She was last seen near Sherman and Glendale on Saturday, Oct. 17.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding 11-year-old Kylah Allen, who was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Missing girl description

What we know:

Milwaukee police said Kylah was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. near Sherman and Glendale.

She is described as a female, Black, with a height of 5'3" and a weight of 190 lbs. She has black, curly hair and brown eyes.

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Kylah was last seen wearing a gray crewneck sweater, pink leggings and black-and-pink Crocs.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source: Information is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

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