Cream Puffs, Saz's Combo Platter and more featured in Week 3 of Fair Food Drive-Thru

Cream Puffs come to the Fair Food Drive-Thru when Week 3 begins Thursday, Aug. 6 at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Fair officials said in a news release Week 3 features "several new vendors and menu items," including the beloved cream puffs.

Other menu items include Saz's Sampler Combo Platter, Fried Pickles, Roasted Corn on the Cob and more.

CLICK HERE for the full vendor list and menu.

They're also hosting a donation drive benfiting Hunger Task Force with Wells Fargo on Thursday.

Below is information on how you can get your cream puffs, and the dates and times for Week 3 of the Fair Food Drive-Thru:

What: Curbside Cream Puffs presented by Sentry

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 16

Time: Thursday – Saturday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: State Fair Park. Enter from Gate 5, located at 84th Street, to just pick-up Cream Puffs or make Cream Puffs your last stop at the Fair Food Drive-Thru.

Details: To guarantee your Cream Puffs, place your order online in advance at originalcreampuffs.com or by calling 414-266-7111. There will be a limited amount of Cream Puffs available without a pre-order.

What: Fair Food Drive-Thru presented by Bank Five Nine

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 9

Time: Thursday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: State Fair Park. Enter from Gate 9, located at S. 76th Street and W. Pierce Street.

Details: Gates open one hour before the Drive-Thru begins

Below is information about the Wells Fargo Food Donation Drive benefiting Hunger Task Force Thursday:

What: Wells Fargo Food Donation Drive benefiting Hunger Task Force

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: State Fair Park U.S. Cellular Main Gate. Enter from Gate 7 at W. Kearney Street.

Details: Donate four cans of pears or peaches and receive a ticket to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. All participants must be present with a qualifying donation in order to receive their ticket. Tickets limited to the first 10,000 participants. Additional donations will be accepted.



