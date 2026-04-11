Cream City Skatepark closing in Butler, owners seek new location

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The Brief Cream City Skatepark will officially close its doors in Butler on Sunday. The community came together for one last celebration on Saturday. Cream City's owners said their lease expired, and the property owner plans to use the space for something else.



Cream City Skatepark will officially close its doors in Butler on Sunday, but not before getting in one last celebration.

What they're saying:

The community gathered for contests, raffles and, of course, some indoor skating on Saturday. People said Cream City has provided a space where skateboarders can build community and practice year-round.

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"There's so many skills that kids can take from this and provide into their everyday life," said manager and instructor Dyllan Dekan. "They can bring things like confidence and social skills that kids have learned just through here into their everyday life."

The backstory:

Cream City Skatepark's owners said their lease in Butler expired. They said the property owner plans to use the space for something else, and they were left with just a few weeks to find a new location.

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"We’ve had over 30,000 skateboarders come here in the 20 years we’ve been here," co-owner Bill Kaschner told FOX6 News last month.

What's next:

The owners said they are searching for a new location, but finding one may be a challenge; they need an indoor facility between 7,000 and 12,000 square feet.