Crash, vehicle fire in West Allis; OWI arrest made, no injuries

The Brief West Allis police responded to a crash and vehicle fire near 84th and Greenfield on Wednesday. Authorities say two vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no injuries. One person was arrested for suspected OWI as the investigation continues.



Police are investigating a crash that led to a vehicle fire in West Allis on Wednesday evening, Feb. 4.

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, emergency dispatchers received multiple calls just after 7 p.m. reporting a crash and vehicle fire near 84th and Greenfield.

Officers arriving at the scene found a vehicle on fire. Authorities said two vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash.

Police said one person was taken into custody for suspected operating while intoxicated.

The West Allis Fire Department responded to the scene and said there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The fire was quickly brought under control without any extension.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.