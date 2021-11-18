Crash near 61st and Lloyd in Wauwatosa, driver suffered medical issue

article
Crash near 61st and Lloyd in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Thursday morning, Nov. 18 near 61st and Lloyd. It happened around 2 a.m.
Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver appeared to have suffered a medical issue.
No additional details have been released.
