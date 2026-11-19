Crash on I-43/94 NB near Howard Avenue; 2 left lanes closed
MILWAUKEE - A crash has two left lanes closed on northbound I-43/94 near Howard Avenue on Thursday morning, Nov. 19.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.
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The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.