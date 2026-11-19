The Brief A crash shut down two left lanes on I-43 NB at Howard Avenue on Thursday morning. This is a developing story.



A crash has two left lanes closed on northbound I-43/94 near Howard Avenue on Thursday morning, Nov. 19.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

Monitor traffic conditions

What you can do:

Visit the FOX6Now.com Traffic Tracker by CLICKING HERE. It's a high-powered, Google-driven map that'll show you where the traffic is really gummed up on any morning.

It's an interactive map, so zoom in, move the map around, whatever you need.