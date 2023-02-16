Expand / Collapse search

Washington County crash; I-41 southbound closed at WIS 28

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Washington County crash; I-41 southbound closed at WIS 28

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A crash closed down all lanes on southbound I-41 at WIS 28 in Washington County on Thursday, Feb. 16. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimates this incident will take 2 hours to clear.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Washington County crash; I-41 southbound closed at WIS 28

Washington County crash; I-41 southbound closed at WIS 28