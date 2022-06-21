Coyote Fire: Wildfire contained after burning part of Hollywood Hills

Crews have contained a wildfire that burned part of the Hollywood Hills area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 3600 block of North Barham Boulevard, which is less than two miles from Universal Studios Hollywood, late Monday night. Prior to containment, the "Coyote Fire," had stretched to at least once acre, happening right above a dog park and a nearby apartment complex, LAFD said.

LAFD's Brian Humphrey said both the iconic Hollywood sign and Universal Studios will not be threatened by the fire. Humphrey said because of the direction of the fire, the nearby "Ava" apartment complex will also not be under a threat.

No injuries have been reported as of 11 p.m. Monday. No buildings were damaged Monday night, LAFD said.

EVACUATION ORDERS

As of late Monday night, no evacuation orders have been announced.

