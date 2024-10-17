Cowgirl Cookies; 'Well Plated Every Day' cookbook

Local author and influencer Erin Clarke shares a recipe from her new cookbook, ‘Well Plated Every Day.'





Cowgirl Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

INSTRUCTIONS:

Toast the pecans: Place a rack in the center of your oven and preheat to 350°F. Spread the pecans in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake until the nuts are toasted and fragrant, 9 to 11 minutes, shaking the pan once halfway through. Do not walk away from the nuts toward the end of their cook time to ensure that they do not burn (it happens fast!). Immediately transfer to a cutting board and let cool. Turn off the oven.

In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter in the microwave on low power, or melt it in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Remove from the heat and stir in the brown sugar and granulated sugar until smooth. Set aside to cool.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, oats, coconut, baking soda, cinnamon, and kosher salt.

Into the bowl with the butter and sugar, whisk the egg, vanilla, and vinegar. Add the dry ingredients. With a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, stir gently until combined. The batter will be loose and wet.

Roughly chop the nuts, then add them to the bowl. Add the chocolate chips, then fold to combine. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, pressing the wrap against the surface of the dough. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.

When ready to bake, remove the dough from the refrigerator and preheat your oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat (do not leave the sheet unlined—the cookies turn out with the best texture when the pan is lined). With a medium cookie scoop or spoon, portion the dough by rounded tablespoonfuls, then form into balls that are slightly wider than 1 inch. Arrange the balls on the baking sheet, leaving at least 1 inch between each. Sprinkle the tops of the cookies lightly with flaky salt. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the cookies are golden brown and barely set at the edges and on top.