'COVID Loneliness Squad' helps seniors separated from loved ones

Since March, many seniors have been locked down in their homes and separated from loved ones because of the coronavirus pandemic. That could create another crisis within itself, but a Milwaukee area organization hopes to help.

94-year-old Jeanne is grateful for her caregiver, Lisandra Santana.

"I feel very good. I feel very lucky," Jeanne said.

Santana has noticed something with her clients since the pandemic hit.

"A lot of loneliness and sadness," Santana said.

Synergy Homecare sends out the "COVID Loneliness Squad," which provides support in many ways. From shopping to personal care — in these times, it seems companionship matters the most.

"COVID has had a dramatic impact on seniors in particular. Many of them have chronic illnesses. Their family members are especially concerned about them, and they tend to be more isolated than the rest of us," Owner Ruth Busalacchi said.

Busalacchi said loneliness oftentimes affects mental and physical health.

Ruth Busalacchi

"Medical research is showing that isolation can be as detrimental as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, which is shocking, and in addition to that, if you have heart disease or risk of dementia, they are finding that isolation and loneliness can increase your health conditions," Busalacchi said.

With that in mind, caregivers stay in tune and help them engage.

"We are encouraging our employees to use music, turn on music their client loves to listen to, maybe something they used to listen to a long time ago, and that sparks memories. Then, have conversations about what that music says to them, and it improves their mood," she said.