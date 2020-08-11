COVID-19 deaths top 1K in Wisconsin, DHS officials report, 61K+ positive, 51K+ recovered

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 724 Tuesday, Aug. 11, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 61,785.

There have been 1,006 deaths in the state, with eight new deaths reported Tuesday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 5,092 have required hospitalization (8.2%), and 51,456 have recovered (83.3%), making for 9,305 active cases (15.1%).

More than 1 million have tested negative. More than 1 million have been tested.

Statement from Gov. Tony Evers:

“Even one death from COVID-19 is one too many. To all the Wisconsinites dealing with the loss of a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, I express my deepest condolences. Know that our hearts and thoughts are with you, and we are going to continue doing everything we can to fight this virus that has already taken the lives of so many across our state.”

