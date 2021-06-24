Cousins Subs, Bucks donate meals to thousands of children

article

Cousins Subs teamed up with the Milwaukee Bucks to block out hunger by donating more than 4,000 meals to children and staff of Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Wisconsin. This is part of Cousins Subs' initiative to deliver party boxes of subs and cookies to locations across the state during the month of June.

Back in March, the Bucks and Cousins Subs vowed to donate to a Wisconsin Boys & Girls Club location every time someone signed up for the Cousins Club Loyalty Program. This initiative helped the Bucks and Cousins Subs’ longstanding partnership to help decrease hunger in Wisconsin through the Block Out Hunger campaign.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Block Out Hunger campaign is in its sixth season. it pledges that: for every block the Bucks tally during the regular season, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation donates $50 to the Hunger Task Force of Wisconsin to help fight food insecurity across the state.

This season, the Bucks completed 334 blocks for a total of $16,700 donated to the Hunger Task Force of Wisconsin. Since 2015, the Bucks and Cousins Subs have donated $115,265 and 14,437 pounds of food through the Block Out Hunger campaign.

For more information about the Make It Better Foundation, you're invited to visit cousinssubs.com/foundation.