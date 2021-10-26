Country singer Luke Bryan helps change woman’s tire in Tennessee

He can sing. He can play the guitar. And apparently, he can fix a tire in a pinch.

Country singer Luke Bryan turned into a Good Samaritan when he helped a mother on Oct. 24 after she blew a tire in Columbia, Tennessee.

Courtney Potts and her children were driving to her mother’s house when the tire blew. Little did she know, she was about to cross paths with the country superstar.

"I called my stepdad, who was down the road to help when Luke Bryan came around the curve and pulled in front of me, trying to get me around the curve and out of the traffic," Potts told Storyful. "I was in awe that it was him but you can’t mistake that voice!"

Bryan said he was in the area to go hunting with his sons.

He was seen in the video wearing a black shirt and fixing up Potts’ wheel. He soon put the spare on so she was ready to hit the road again.

"I know he probably didn’t want any recognition for his deed, but it was such a once-in-a-lifetime chance, I couldn’t help but share!" Potts added.

The pair even took a photo together before he left for his hunting trip. She recorded the kindly encounter and posted the video on TikTok and Instagram on October 25.

Bryan is currently one of the judges on ABC’s "American Idol." He will host the CMA Awards show when it airs from Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 10.

The Georgia-born singer has twice won CMA entertainer of the year and is nominated this year along with Jordan Davis for musical event of the year. While this is his first time as a CMA Awards host, Bryan has plenty of experience after being a co-host for several years at the Academy of Country Music Awards, normally held in Las Vegas.

"The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for country music," Bryan said in a statement. "Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down."

The Associated Press contributed to this report This story was reported from Los Angeles.



