Country Christmas coupon: How to save $6 on carload admission
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - FOX6 News is once again teaming up with Country Christmas to help bring a little slice of the North Pole to a winter wonderland in Wisconsin.
The backstory:
The Country Christmas lights display includes a trip along the Country Christmas Trail, Village Park and entry to two buildings at the end of the trail – Christmas Village and The Streets of Bethlehem.
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Local perspective:
We’re giving you the opportunity to drive through Country Christmas – 2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee – at The Ingleside Hotel on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Tuesday, Dec. 8. Get $6 off the carload rate, normally:
- $30 for a carload or minivan Sunday through Thursday
- $35 for Friday and Saturday, plus Peak, including Dec. 24 and 25
What you can do:
All you need to do is click the link and print off the coupon you’ll need for the savings.
PRINT YOUR 2026 COUNTRY CHRISTMAS COUPON
The Source: Information in this story is from Country Christmas and FOX6 News.