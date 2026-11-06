Country Christmas coupon: How to save $6 on carload admission

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The Brief FOX6 News is once again teaming up with Country Christmas. Print off the coupon below to save $6 on a carload. Country Christmas is at 2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee.



FOX6 News is once again teaming up with Country Christmas to help bring a little slice of the North Pole to a winter wonderland in Wisconsin.

The backstory:

The Country Christmas lights display includes a trip along the Country Christmas Trail, Village Park and entry to two buildings at the end of the trail – Christmas Village and The Streets of Bethlehem.

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Local perspective:

We’re giving you the opportunity to drive through Country Christmas – 2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee – at The Ingleside Hotel on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Tuesday, Dec. 8. Get $6 off the carload rate, normally:

$30 for a carload or minivan Sunday through Thursday

$35 for Friday and Saturday, plus Peak, including Dec. 24 and 25

What you can do:

All you need to do is click the link and print off the coupon you’ll need for the savings.