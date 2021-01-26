Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 1,301; deaths up 54

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Milwaukee County COVID-19 briefing

Leaders with the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County on Tuesday shared the latest information and updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine efforts.

MILWAUKEE - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,301 on Tuesday, Jan. 26. officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported, for a total of 535,218.

There have been 5,753 deaths in the state, with 54 new deaths reported by DHS officials on Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 23,833 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 507,760 have recovered (94.9%), making for 21,515 active cases (4%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative. More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, 362,505 doses have been administered. The DHS reports that 69,077 have Wisconsin residents have received both of the two required doses, completing the vaccination series.

Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine Q&amp;A

Wisconsin health officials on Tuesday held a Q&amp;A regarding the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and progress.

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Teachers and child care workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in early March, state health officials said Tuesday.

A year ago this week, on January 30, 2020, UW Health saw a patient in the University Hospital’s emergency department who exhibited symptoms of a new virus.