Wisconsin DHS: Coronavirus cases up 1,301; deaths up 54

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,301 on Tuesday, Jan. 26. officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported, for a total of 535,218.

There have been 5,753 deaths in the state, with 54 new deaths reported by DHS officials on Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 23,833 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 507,760 have recovered (94.9%), making for 21,515 active cases (4%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative. More than 3 million have been tested.

Advertisement

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, 362,505 doses have been administered. The DHS reports that 69,077 have Wisconsin residents have received both of the two required doses, completing the vaccination series.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).