Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 deaths surpass 6K; cases up 1,266

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,266 Friday, Feb. 5, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported, for a total of 548,221.

There have been 6,020 deaths in the state, with 28 new deaths reported by state health officials Friday.

Of the positive cases, 24,734 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 526,004 have recovered (96%), making for 16,038 active cases (2.9%).

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Friday, Feb. 5 that 659,025 doses have been administered. To date, 986,275 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

The DHS reported that, as of Friday, 143,610 Wisconsin residents have completed the two-shot COVID-19 vaccination series.

