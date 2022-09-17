Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: 100+ nominees for 2022 contest

article

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced this week more than 100 nominees for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

This year’s nominees include mining equipment, yachts, an EV fire truck, cheese curds, a home generator, beef jerky, sports complex lighting, frozen pizzas, a cargo ship, intermodal chassis, and more.

WMC says the first round of voting for the contest begins on Monday, Sept. 19 and goes through Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 16 nominees receiving the most votes in the first round will move on to Manufacturing Madness – a bracket-style tournament that features head-to-head matchups of the top Wisconsin-made products.

The ultimate winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 19.

2022 nominees

3000 Series Subsea Rotary Actuator – 2G Engineering (Sun Prairie, WI)

TomoTherapy – Accuray (Madison, WI)

ClimaCab – Acoustic Remedy Cases (Viroqua, WI)

12" Cast Iron Bucket Attachment For a Compact Utility Tractor – Amerequip (Kiel, WI)

Personalized Lithopanes – Another Turn Woodworks (Neenah, WI)

Aquatic Trash Skimmer – Aquarius Systems (North Prairie, WI)

Mammoth 850 – Ariens (Brillion, WI)

Voyager Mainline Inspection System – Aries Industries Inc. (Waukesha, WI)

Cast Iron Skillet – Austin Foundry Cookware (Sheboygan, WI)

Cow Pie – Baraboo Candy Company (Baraboo, WI)

Great Plate – BethRick Inc. (Oshkosh, WI)

Everyday Carry Items – BilletSPIN EDC (Oshkosh, WI)

Bittercube Bitters – Bittercube (Milwaukee, WI)

FlippinTiki – Boatlink LLC (Sheboygan Falls, WI)

Customized Conference Table – Built-Rite BR Inc. (Stanley, WI)

Neebish Islander III – Burger Boat Company (Manitowoc, WI)

Hercules Pickleball Net – Carron Net Company, Inc. (Two Rivers, WI)

Plate Fin Heat Exchanger – Chart Industries (La Crosse, WI)

Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber – Columbia Vehicle Group (Reedsburg, WI)

RMC-30X Large Format 3D Printer – Compound Dynamics LLC (Wausau, WI)

Cree Lighting Cadiant Dynamic Skylight – Cree Lighting (Racine, WI)

50 GLS Yacht – Cruisers Yachts (Oconto, WI)

BuddyBoard Hangboard – Danger Buddies LLC (Butler, WI)

DarkAero 1 – DarkAero Inc. (Madison, WI)

Speyco Flyreels – DBA Speyco reels (Oconto, WI)

Circuit boards – Ducommun (Appleton, WI)

Dynex Hydraulic PV7000 Checkball Pump – Dynex/Rivett Inc. (Pewaukee, WI)

U.S. Flag – Eder Flag Mfg. Co., Inc. (Oak Creek, WI)

All natural cheddar cheese curds – Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery (Ellsworth, WI)

ESCAPE Tiny Homes – ESCAPE TRAVELER (Rice Lake, WI)

Source Four LED Series 3 – ETC, Inc (Middleton, WI)

Home Arcade Cabinets – Extreme Home Arcades (Stevens Point, WI)

Cheese Curds – Feltz's Dairy Store (Stevens Point, WI)

M/V Mark W. Barker – Fincantieri Bay Ship (Sturgeon Bay, WI)

NASCAR Body – Five Start Fabricating, Inc. (Twin Lakes, WI)

The Patrol Commander™ Ultra SSC6100 – FORCE America Inc (Waukesha, WI)

30,000 Gallon Multi-Purpose Solvent Storage Tank – Fourinox (Ashwaubenon, WI)

Freudenthal Mfg Clothesline – Freudenthal Manufacturing (Medford, WI)

Generac Guardian® 26kW Home Standby Generator – Generac Power Systems (Whitewater, WI)

Pipettes, Centrifuges, Liquid Handlers – Gilson Incorporated (Middleton, WI)

Golden Hawk Canoes – Golden Hawk LLC (Merrill, WI)

Plant Based Queso Style Dip – Good Foods (Pleasant Prairie, WI)

LOADMASTER 2X – H&S Manufacturing (Marshfield, WI)

Pickup Pod – Hatco Corporation (Milwaukee, WI)

Metal Packaging Equipment – HeatTek (Ixonia, WI)

Durapro Trailer – Helgesen Industries (Hartford, WI)

Aerozen Advanced Performance Coating System – Hentzen Coatings, Inc. (Milwaukee, WI)

Nag champa lotion – Hippychick Penny's Soaps and Body Bare (Fort Atkinson, WI)

Body lotion – Hippychick Penny's Soaps and Body Care (Fort Atkinson, WI)

Trackless Trolley Bus – Hometown Trolley (Crandon, WI)

Mighty Hoop – HoopMaster (Germantown, WI)

Spotted Cow Labels – Inland Packaging (La Crosse, WI)

SlideMaster – Innovative Industries Inc (Antigo, WI)

Micro Tensile Bars – Isometric Micro Molding, Inc. (New Richmond, WI)

BosScrew – ITW Shakeproof Industrial (Watertown, WI)

Mega Torque with VFD – J&D Manufacturing (Eau Claire, WI)

Kippered Beef Steak – Jack Link's Protein Snacks (Minong, WI)

Sweet Potato Chips – Jackson's Food Company (Muskego, WI)

Concrete Batch Plant – JEL Manufacturing LLC (Milwaukee, WI)

Innofill Can DVD can filler – KHS USA, Inc. (Waukesha, WI)

600 Series Folding Chairs – KI (Bonduel, WI)

Odyssey Feta Cheese – Klondike Cheese (Monroe, WI)

The Abstra™ Collection by Kohler WasteLAB® – Kohler Company (Kohler, WI)

P&H 4800XPC – Komatsu (Milwaukee, WI)

Jolly Good Soda – Krier Foods (Random Lake, WI)

CCS Cutback Random Orbital Pads – Lake Country Manufacturing (Oconomowoc, WI)

Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert – Liv a Little Vegan Ice Cream (Milwaukee, WI)

Lacquer Masters – Lucky Mastering (Middleton, WI)

Magic Worm Ranch – Magic Products Inc (Amherst, WI)

Marshfield Furniture – Marshfield Furniture Company (Marshfield, WI)

Scag EVZ – Metalcraft of Mayville (Mayville, WI)

Gourmet Popcorn – Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs (Minocqua, WI)

Cranology® – Mother Nature's Trading Company™ (Brookfield, WI)

Venom – MToxins Venom Lab (Oshkosh, WI)

Executive Cut - Refillable Leather Folio – Murdy Creative Co (Horicon, WI)

Walk-In Coolers & Freezers – Norlake, Inc. (Hudson, WI)

Eyebox Concussion Assessment – Oculogica (New Richmond, WI)

Surfer Boy Pizza – Palermo’s Pizza (Milwaukee, WI)

Indonesian Patchouli Lotion – Patchouli Garden (Park Falls, WI)

UV-C LED Bore Disinfection System – PDC Facilities, Inc. (Hartland, WI)

Tobin Ellis Signature Series Limited Edition Mobile Bar – Perlick (Milwaukee, WI)

HB-1 Hummingbird Feeder – Peter's Feeders (Cameron, WI)

Pierce® Volterra™ Pumper – Pierce® Manufacturing Inc. (Appleton, WI)

Quidel Savanna – Plexus Corp. (Neenah, WI)

Notorious P.I.G. Pulled Pork Rub – PS Seasoning (Iron Ridge, WI)

The Rapid Radicals Treatment System – Rapid Radicals Technology, LLC (Milwaukee, WI)

Bariatric Nursing Manikin – Realityworks, Inc. (Eau Claire, WI)

Sports Flooring – Robbins (White Lake, WI)

Custom Photo Engraving – Rough Cut Company (Wisconsin Rapids, WI)

Custom Fabricated pressure tanks – Samuel Pressure Vessel Group (Tomahawk, WI)

C3 Custom Coolers – Seljan Company (Lake Mills, WI)

SharkCrate Collapsible Shipping Crate – SharkCrates (Milwaukee, WI)

MachCure – Sheboygan Paint Company (Sheboygan, WI)

Roots Energy – Silver Star Nutrition (New Lisbon, WI)

Belterra Stone Products – Silvermine Stone Company (Eau Claire, WI)

Custom Archtop Jazz Guitar – Smocke Guitars (Little Chute, WI)

SoFresh Food Waste Solutions – SoFresh, Inc. (Kenosha, WI)

Root Beer – Sprecher Brewery (Glendale, WI)

Standard Imaging MAX SD System – Standard Imaging, Inc. (Middleton, WI)

Intermodal Chassis – Stoughton Trailers (Stoughton, WI)

Handcrafted Mug – Sunset Hill Stoneware (Neenah, WI)

Wine Pouch – Sunset Point Winery (Stevens Point, WI)

Thread Rolling Machines – Tesker Mfg (Saukville, WI)

Entire Premium Top Allergen-Free Baking Mix Collection – The Pink Bakery, Inc (Milwaukee, WI)

The Hercu-Hauler Heavy-Duty User-Friendly Material Handling Cart – The Scharine Group Inc. (Whitewater, WI)

Filamet™ – The Virtual Foundry (Stoughton, WI)

Custom Foam Inserts – TraceMySpace (Bangor, WI)

Marvoloc – Tremar Corp Inc (Muskego, WI)

Big Bag Yellow Popcorn – Valley Popcorn Company (Neenah, WI)

Basketball Scoring table – Varsity Scoring Tables (Whitewater, WI)

Steel Bridge – Veritas Steel (Eau Claire, WI)

XM157 NGSW-FC – Vortex® (Barneveld, WI)

Robust Steel Max – Vyper Industrial (Green Bay, WI)

Wander Wild Farm bouquets – Wander Wild Farm (Eagle River, WI)

Challenger Bread Pan® – Waupaca Foundry (Waupaca, WI)

VUE Collection – Weather Shield Windows & Doors (Medford, WI)

Jalapeno Cheddar Meat Sticks – Wenzel's Farm, LLC (Marshfield, WI)

Raw Goat Milk Soap – Wild Root Acres LLC (Plymouth, WI)

Alloys – Winsert (Marinette, WI)

Knit Hats and Beanies – Wisconsin Knitwear, Inc. (Milwaukee, WI)

WiLLsport™ Outdoor Sports & Entertainment Lighting System – Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc. (Fond du Lac, WI)

Yogurt Chips – Yips Snacks Inc (Madison, WI)

Powerheart® G5 AED – ZOLL Medical Corporation (Deerfield, WI)

A news release says this competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry – which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin.