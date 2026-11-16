Contact 6 helps viewers save $14,000 in October

The Brief Contact 6 helped FOX6 viewers save $14,000 across 16 resolved consumer cases in October. One Milwaukee man received a $1,000 refund for a washer-dryer combo that never arrived. Contact 6 helped a Muskego man recover 80,000 airline miles from a credit card promotion.



It was the little guy versus a major corporation. Customer service couldn't seem to fix his problem.

Contact 6 helps consumers

The backstory:

Robert Brookshire needed a washer-dryer combo that could fit in a small space. At his Milwaukee home, he showed Contact 6 the replacement washer-dryer he'd just purchased.

The first washer-dryer he ordered never showed. It was supposed to arrive in eight days.

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"It’s been really frustrating," said Brookshire. "Each time I called, I spoke with a different person and started the entire conversation over."

The Resolution:

Weeks later, Brookshire wrote to Contact 6.

Contact 6 emailed the retailer, and it approved a refund, helping Brookshire afford his replacement.

"I just want to say thank you to Contact 6 for helping me," Brookshire said.

By the numbers:

The $1,000 that Brookshire saved is among the $14,000 FOX6 viewers say the consumer segment helped them save in October.

Working behind the scenes, Contact 6 producer Annette helped Jim Rittgers in Caledonia get a $1,716 refund for his down payment to replace a driveway apron. Rittgers canceled the job after delays, and his refund hadn't arrived as promised.

"The same day of my request to Contact 6, the owner of the business called me and said he would deliver to my house, in cash, my down payment, that same day; which he did," Rittgers wrote.

What they're saying:

Jack Lyman in Muskego spent months trying to get the airline miles he had been promised by a credit card promotion.

"I finally had enough, I contacted you," Lyman told Contact 6. "Lo and behold, two weeks later the miles were in my account, 80,000 miles."

Lyman will use the miles for flights to visit his grandchildren in Texas.

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"That was the reason we got (the card), to get the miles," Lyman said.

What you can do:

Consumers say Contact 6 helped them resolve 16 cases in October with contractors, mobile providers, online retailers and more.

Related article

To find out if Contact 6 can help, file a complaint form on fox6now.com. Those with a consumer complaint who want Contact 6 to investigate can call 414-586-2666, log on to the website and click the "Submit an Inquiry" button right on the home page.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jenna Sachs and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.