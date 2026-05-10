Contact 6 helps consumers save $139,000 in April 2026

The Brief People in Wisconsin say Contact 6 helped them save $138,731.21 in April. A Plymouth woman says the consumer segment got a $555 refund for bad tires she'd ordered online. A West Bend woman says Contact 6 helped get a $6,500 billing mistake corrected after her taxes were garnished.



Paula House knew something was wrong with her new tires almost immediately. She'd ordered them from an online retailer and had them installed by a local shop.

"Drove them home. Took them back the next day because the (car's) front end was like, really shaky," said House.

House got the tires replaced and says her car drove just fine, again. She asked the online retailer that sold her the tires for a refund.

"They was nasty," House told Contact 6.

The resolution

What we know:

House says after months of going back and forth with the retailer, and getting no action, she filed a complaint form with Contact 6.

"If it wasn't for (Contact 6), I wouldn't have gotten a refund," said House.

Paula House

House got a full refund of $554.91.

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"I was really shocked," said House. "I didn't think I was gonna get it."

Savings in April 2026

By the numbers:

House's refund is among the $138,731.21 that consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in April.

Contact 6 helped a Palmyra man get $70,000 of Social Security benefits transferred off a pre-paid debit card and into his bank account. After getting the money, the man was able to buy a manufactured home.

After a Brookfield man's car was damaged in a car wash, Contact 6 helped get him $4,910 for auto repairs.

Thanks to Contact 6, a Glendale woman got a $23,712 knee surgery bill waived by her hospital system, after her clinic said it was pre-approved by insurance.

Grateful viewers

What they're saying:

Megan Schommer in West Bend was shocked to discover she had a big outstanding bill.

"I had my taxes garnished," said Schommer. "I was like, ‘This is not right.’"

Megan Schommer

Back in 2022, Schommer lived in another state and signed up for supportive home care. Her son, Mason, had cerebral palsy and died last year. The organization that handled Schommer's claim made a billing mistake. Over time, the amount grew with interest to $6,541.

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"When I contacted the company who was at fault, they just kept blowing me off," said Schommer.

After Contact 6 wrote a letter, the business removed the debt.

"I was like, 'Hey, I'm waiting for a response and so is FOX6 News,'" said Schommer. "That was apparently what they needed to hear."

Megan Schommer

Do you need help?

What you can do:

In all, Contact 6 helped to resolve 29 cases last month. To find out if we can help you, file a complaint form.