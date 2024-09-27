Construction update: I-894 eastbound freeway closure this weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning a closure of I-894 that could impact your weekend plans.

Jason Roselle joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look ahead at the latest road work.

11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 to 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30:

Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to fully close from the Hale Interchange to the Mitchell Interchange for milling and paving operations.

Westbound traffic will be maintained during this closure.

The ramp from westbound I-894 to southbound I-43 in the Hale Interchange will also close during this time.

Motorists are encouraged to use I-41, I-43 and I-94 to get around the closures.

This work is highly weather-dependent. In the event of inclement weather, the closure will be rescheduled for the following weekend.

