Construction update: I-894 eastbound freeway closure this weekend
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning a closure of I-894 that could impact your weekend plans.
Jason Roselle joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look ahead at the latest road work.
11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 to 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30:
- Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to fully close from the Hale Interchange to the Mitchell Interchange for milling and paving operations.
- Westbound traffic will be maintained during this closure.
- The ramp from westbound I-894 to southbound I-43 in the Hale Interchange will also close during this time.
- Motorists are encouraged to use I-41, I-43 and I-94 to get around the closures.
This work is highly weather-dependent. In the event of inclement weather, the closure will be rescheduled for the following weekend.