Construction update: I-894 eastbound freeway closure this weekend

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2024 7:55am CDT
I-894 eastbound freeway closure this weekend

Jason Roselle joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look ahead at the latest road work.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning a closure of I-894 that could impact your weekend plans. 

11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 to 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30:

  • Eastbound I-894 is scheduled to fully close from the Hale Interchange to the Mitchell Interchange for milling and paving operations.
  • Westbound traffic will be maintained during this closure.
  • The ramp from westbound I-894 to southbound I-43 in the Hale Interchange will also close during this time.
  • Motorists are encouraged to use I-41, I-43 and I-94 to get around the closures.

This work is highly weather-dependent. In the event of inclement weather, the closure will be rescheduled for the following weekend.
 