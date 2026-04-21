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'ICE Out' proposal, grocery store legislation; Common Council to vote

By and
Published  April 21, 2026 6:34am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
'ICE Out Milwaukee' proposal; Common Council to vote

'ICE Out Milwaukee' proposal; Common Council to vote

The Milwuakee Common Council is set to meet on Tuesday, April 21, to vote on a number of hot button action items -- no masks for law enforcement.

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Common Council is set to take up a handful of important legislation Tuesday.
    • That includes a proposal which would ban law enforcement from wearing face coverings.
    • The council will also vote on legislation created with the goal of attracting and retaining grocery stores and pharmacies.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Common Council is set to meet on Tuesday, April 21, to vote on a number of hot-button action items – including legislation to tackle the growing issue of grocers and pharmacies closing in the city, and no masks for law enforcement.

The Milwaukee Common Council is set to meet at 9 a.m. 

'ICE Out' resolution

What we know:

No masks for law enforcement. That's just one proposal the Milwaukee Common Council is set to take up Tuesday morning. 

Milwaukee police already moved to ban officers from wearing face coverings last month – but this proposal would essentially prohibit all law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings in public when on duty – including federal agents. 

Grocery store legislation; Common Council to vote

Grocery store legislation; Common Council to vote

The Milwaukee Common Council is set to meet on Tuesday, April 21, to vote on a number of hot button action items – including legislation to tackle the growing issue of grocers and pharmacies closing in the city. 

The proposed ordinance stems from the city's "ICE Out Milwaukee" proposal. 

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The only exception to this mask ban, is that they could be worn to protect officers from health or safety hazards – which the Milwaukee Police Association president negotiated last month. 

Related

Milwaukee Police Department facial covering policy change
article

Milwaukee Police Department facial covering policy change

The Milwaukee Common Council announced the Milwaukee Police Department will adopt an addition to its Uniform Standard Operating Procedure that explicitly prohibits the use of facial coverings.

The proposed ordinance would also require officers' uniforms and squad vehicles to have their agency visible, so people could identify them. This, however, would not apply to undercover assignments. 

If they don't comply, they face up to a $10,000 fine. 

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Alderman Brower is expected to bring this to the full council on Tuesday morning for a vote. 

Meanwhile, the Common Council is also set to take up a resolution relating to the arrest and detention of Islamic Society of Milwaukee President Salah Sarsour.

Related

'ICE Out Milwaukee' initiative introduced; city leaders explore next steps
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'ICE Out Milwaukee' initiative introduced; city leaders explore next steps

Milwaukee alders on Wednesday, Feb. 11, unveiled early ideas to limit ICE activity, called "ICE OUT Milwaukee," including unmasking agents and restricting city property use, but the proposals have a long way to go.

Grocers and pharmacies

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee's options for fresh food are shrinking as grocery stores close. City leaders are now pushing for change – and there are a number of legislative items on the agenda Tuesday morning aimed at addressing this. 

First, a resolution to direct the Department of City Development to work with the health department and other agencies. They would have to create a plan for recruiting and keeping grocery stores and pharmacies. 

Next, is to use funds from the city's Grocery Store Retention Fund to support health food access in the city. 

Related

Milwaukee addresses grocers, pharmacies leaving city with new legislation
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Milwaukee addresses grocers, pharmacies leaving city with new legislation

A City of Milwaukee committee advanced legislation on Monday, April 6, to tackle the growing issue of grocers and pharmacies closing in the city.

Finally, an ordinance that would require grocers and pharmacies to give a 60-day written notice of intent to close the city, detailing the date of closure, reason for closure, and plans for employees. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by a Milwaukee City committee and previous FOX6 News coverage. 

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